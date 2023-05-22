Home » ive ivanov ends his career | Sport
World

ive ivanov ends his career | Sport

by admin
ive ivanov ends his career | Sport

At the end of this season, Ive Ivanov puts an end to his rich career.

Source: ABA league jtd/Dragana Stjepanović

Široki’s basketball players triumphed last night in front of the home crowd over Budućnosti with a score of 75:63 and took the lead with a score of 2:1 in the fight for third place in the BiH League and placement in the ABA 2 league.

The people of Širobrije had the opportunity to finish the work in this series with a “break” on Wednesday (May 24), so they did not leave anything to chance, so last night they already prepared a farewell for captain Ivo Ivanov, who ends his playing career at the end of this season!

The former first team member of Zadar, Krka and MZT arrived at Pecara in 2021, and in the two years he spent in Široki, he won the hearts of all fans with his fighting spirit and dedication. Therefore, it is not surprising that the club posted on social networks, thanking the native of Zadran for everything he has shown in the last two years.

The captain in every sense of the word will dance his last dance on Wednesday in Bijeljina or on the weekend in Pecara. Due to the possible end of the series in Bijeljina, the applause of gratitude that still lasts for a great career that ends after this season broke out in GSD Pecara last night. An evening full of emotions, tears in the eyes of those present, thunderous applause and at the end of gratitude, because our captain has become a part of us in these two seasons with all his commitment and professional attitude on and off the field“, wrote the people of Shirobriježa.

See also  Gentiloni: "The hour of Europe can spring from the debacle in Afghanistan"

See what it looked like:

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

Italy and seven other EU countries: Euro7 is...

Flood in Emilia-Romagna, still red alert today. DIRECT

Nigeria, another Catholic priest kidnapped

Woman dies of disfigurement in chainsaw homicide in...

Gotham Knights drops again, now discounted at 23.81...

Papua New Guinea bows to India: “Leaders of...

Moby, review of his album Resound NYC (2023)

Traders brace for rising volatility as U.S. debt-ceiling...

A man from Banja Luka raped a dog...

Palermo, Marco Polo students remember the anti-mafia heroes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy