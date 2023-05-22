ive ivanov ends his career | Sport

At the end of this season, Ive Ivanov puts an end to his rich career.

Široki’s basketball players triumphed last night in front of the home crowd over Budućnosti with a score of 75:63 and took the lead with a score of 2:1 in the fight for third place in the BiH League and placement in the ABA 2 league.

The people of Širobrije had the opportunity to finish the work in this series with a “break” on Wednesday (May 24), so they did not leave anything to chance, so last night they already prepared a farewell for captain Ivo Ivanov, who ends his playing career at the end of this season!

The former first team member of Zadar, Krka and MZT arrived at Pecara in 2021, and in the two years he spent in Široki, he won the hearts of all fans with his fighting spirit and dedication. Therefore, it is not surprising that the club posted on social networks, thanking the native of Zadran for everything he has shown in the last two years.

“The captain in every sense of the word will dance his last dance on Wednesday in Bijeljina or on the weekend in Pecara. Due to the possible end of the series in Bijeljina, the applause of gratitude that still lasts for a great career that ends after this season broke out in GSD Pecara last night. An evening full of emotions, tears in the eyes of those present, thunderous applause and at the end of gratitude, because our captain has become a part of us in these two seasons with all his commitment and professional attitude on and off the field“, wrote the people of Shirobriježa.

