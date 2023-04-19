“I’ve never seen a president who sucks more than you”, protests Macron: chants and boos in Alsace against the French president

“Macron, resign!“, “Macron, resign!“: the protests in France vs Emmanuel Macron, after the disputed enactment of the reform that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. Today, the president was heavily booed during his mission in Alsace, where he had gone precisely with the aim of restoring dialogue with his compatriots and trying to move on after three months of social protests. None of this. Even in the east of the country, it was met with protests, boos and pot concerts. While in the business district of La Défense, on the outskirts of Paris, hundreds of demonstrators occupied a hypermarket of the Auchan group to demand the withdrawal of the reform and the video showing the eventful arrest of a protester in the streets of Rennes went viral on social media , during a demonstration on April 15.

“You have to listen to the angerI am not deaf to it,” Macron said, commenting on the icy reception received a Selestata small Alsatian town on the border with Germany, where he was in the central square upon his arrival pelted with boos, concerts of pots and calls to resign. “This is the expression of anger, I expected nothing else, but this won’t stop me from continuing to move”, assured the president at the least in the polls since the days of the yellow vests, who, despite the hostile square and the repeated chants , however, he headed towards the crowd contained behind the barriers, lending himself a few handshakes. As seen in the video, a man turned to him saying: “I’ve never seen a president who sucks more than you”.