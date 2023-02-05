Oslo – “My mother died when I was 12, I didn’t know my father. I grew up in an orphanage in Tomsk, Siberia. In 2018 I ended up in prison for a few months but I don’t want to talk about it. I enlisted in Wagner in July 2022 because in Russia, guys like me were recruited anyway, and at least the mercenaries paid better: 240,000 rubles (3,500