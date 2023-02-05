Home World “I’ve seen innocent people killed.” Meeting with Andrey Medvedev, the mercenary who escaped from Wagner
World

“I’ve seen innocent people killed.” Meeting with Andrey Medvedev, the mercenary who escaped from Wagner

by admin
“I’ve seen innocent people killed.” Meeting with Andrey Medvedev, the mercenary who escaped from Wagner

Oslo – “My mother died when I was 12, I didn’t know my father. I grew up in an orphanage in Tomsk, Siberia. In 2018 I ended up in prison for a few months but I don’t want to talk about it. I enlisted in Wagner in July 2022 because in Russia, guys like me were recruited anyway, and at least the mercenaries paid better: 240,000 rubles (3,500

See also  Malaysia Airlines 737 reappears in a few seconds and dives 7,000 feet into a 7,000-foot dive | 7,000 feet in a dive | Safe return | China Eastern Airlines MU5735

You may also like

Surprise: 3 years after Brexit, the London Stock...

Pete, killed by a missile in his ambulance...

Soy salmon tartare on a bed of cottage...

Why men are changing the way they dress...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 05 February...

“T.Ink – Festival of illustration and comics” –...

Commentary on important news – What kind of...

Bangladesh, the house of tenderness

FEPS Recovery Watch – Mondoworker

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy