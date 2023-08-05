IVECO 30 S-Ways delivered to Cantelmi for the transport of full loads throughout Italy – Companies

IVECO has delivered 30 S-Ways to Cantelmi, a company based in Fiano Romano specialized in the transport of bulk materials throughout the country.

The main activity of the company is the transport of full loads on the national territory, with specialization in the transport of materials to be recycled (wood, paper, aluminium) and secondary fuel from waste (CDR, CSS). The delivery ceremony was attended by Graziano Cantelmi, owner of the company of the same name, and Alberto Strappini, owner of the IVECO dealership.

The 30 IVECO S-Ways, of which 29 are tractors in the AS440S53T/P model and one in the AS440S57T/P model, are white in colour, 3800 wheelbase, 12-speed Hi-Tronix gearbox. The vehicles are equipped with Living Confort Plus, Driving Comfort Plus, integrated Parking Cooler, alloy wheels and Ecofleet and are fully connected thanks to the Easy Way App and IVECO Driver Pal, IVECO’s pioneering digital travel companion created with Amazon Web Services and Amazon Alexa functionality. The new vehicles integrate the current fleet in carrying out company activities, mainly using walking floor semi-trailers for the transport of loose materials, on the national territory.

The company “Autotrasporti Cantelmi srl” is able to cover most of the needs in terms of services which, in the logistics area, govern the flow of goods, manufactured goods and materials, from the places of picking up to delivery to the recipient customers. The new operational headquarters is located in Fiano Romano, with a covered and supervised warehouse of 1,500 square meters.

The delivery was handled by the IVECO Strappini dealership, which operates in the provinces of Viterbo, Terni, Rieti and L’Aquila. The registered office is located in Orte (VT), Località Caldare, on a vast building complex of approximately 25,000 square meters, of which 5,000 are covered.