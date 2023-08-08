IVECO 34 Daily delivered to Giffi, industrial vehicle rental company – Companies

IVECO has delivered 34 Dailys to Giffi, a national company that deals with the rental of industrial, construction and commercial vehicles.

The delivery ceremony, which took place at the headquarters in Avezzano, was attended by the Sole Director Francesco Giffi and Alberto Strappini, owner of the IVECO Strappini dealership.

The supply consists of 22 Daily 35C14H platform cube, 5 Daily 35S14H tipping body, 7 Daily 35C14H fixed body with Bonfiglioli A35″ crane and are equipped with Business and Construction Packs. The 34 Dailys will be available for hire throughout the country.

In 1999, on board an OM65 van, the journey of what is now the leading generalist rental company begins. The company is currently present in Italy with 35 offices and is planning the opening of new branches, to reach the maximum capillarity throughout the territory.

Giffi Noleggi boasts a large corporate fleet including aerial platforms, earthmoving equipment and commercial vehicles. During the pandemic, the company has invested in opening new locations and in the last year has started hosting and organizing training courses for MEWP operators and forklift drivers.

The delivery was handled by the IVECO Strappini dealership, which operates in the provinces of Viterbo, Terni, Rieti and L’Aquila. The registered office is located in Orte (VT), Località Caldare (opposite the motorway exit), on a vast building complex of approximately 25,000 m2, of which 5,000 are covered.

