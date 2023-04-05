The presentation of 20 new Iveco Bus CROSSWAY 12 intercity buses powered by methane (CNG, compressed natural gas) which entered service in the extra-urban transport of the province of Brescia in March 2023 took place yesterday at the Arriva Italia headquarters in Brescia.

The buses were purchased through two public procedures awarded to Iveco Bus. The total investment in Brescia over two years will be approximately 23 million euros; a huge investment that was made possible also thanks to important public funding. Currently, the Brescia fleet has 420 vehicles, of which 45 with natural gas or 10.7%, 21 hybrid vehicles (5%), 354 with diesel, or 84.3 percent.

Due to the type of service provided by Arriva, mainly on medium distances outside the city, CNG-powered vehicles are today essentially the only alternative with a low environmental impact. Arriva Italia’s goal is to develop the biomethane production chain, also thanks to the partnership established with Greenture. The exclusive use of biomethane to power the vehicles would in fact allow a CO2 saving of between 85 and 121% in the well-to-wheel cycle depending on the feedstock used in the anaerobic reaction. In fact, using renewable biogas generated from organic waste or livestock manure we can speak of negative emissions because in this particular process we must consider their non-incineration for energy or fertilization purposes. The methane thus obtained is recovered and reused to replace a fossil fuel.

Work is underway for the construction of a CNG refueling station for buses at the Brescia depot. The works will be completed at the beginning of 2024. The station will be built by Greenture and connected to the Snam network: the plant will initially supply CNG (compressed natural gas) and subsequently will also allow the supply of biomethane, a green fuel essential for sustainable mobility and for the reduction of emissions in the medium/long-range light and heavy transport sector.