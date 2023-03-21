Last June 2022, Iveco Bus won a tender for 238 Crossways destined for ARST, an urban, extra-urban and railway local public transport company in Sardinian territory. Over the last few months, 144 units have already been delivered and the remaining 94 Crossways will be delivered by June 2023.

The ceremony, which was held at the ARST headquarters in Nuoro in Pratosardo, was attended by the Central Director – Carlo Poledrini and the Sole Director – Roberto Neroni, the Regional Transport Councilor – Antonio Moro, Raffaele Romita, Iveco Bus Italy Market Sales Area Manager, Tiziano Dotti, Iveco Bus Public Sales Manager Italy and Gianluca Annunziata (in the photo), General Manager Iveco Bus Market Italy.

The 238 12-metre Crossway buses become part of the new ARST bus fleet and constitute an important step towards the complete renewal of the company fleet. The 12-metre Crossways, in the class II Normal Floor version which become part of the ARST fleet, guarantee a large transport capacity, and allow easy access via a raised platform of 860 mm with 3 steps and an electric lift. pneumatic of the central door to favor the access of the disabled persons. The buses are equipped with a 360 HP Cursor 9 Euro VI engine and automated gearbox, in addition to technological equipment in terms of safety and comfort. Furthermore, the vehicles are equipped with 51 seats, reclining saddlery, fire extinguishing system, advanced on-board security systems, video surveillance, geolocation, on-board computer, next stop announcement and passenger counter.

The new buses are an important step towards the renewal of the ARST corporate fleet, guaranteeing a transport service with ever better quality standards. The new vehicles will mainly be used for the races used by the students.