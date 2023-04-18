Home » IVECO BUS / Consip wins the tender for the supply of 1,000 new buses to various public transport operators – Mobility
In 2023, Iveco Bus will support local public transport in Italy with over 1,000 new buses through Consip. The Bus Division of the Turin-based manufacturer, thanks to its electric “creature” E-WAY, made a considerable number of bus lots available in a tender which was then won by Consip. The latter is the central purchasing body of the Italian public administration. Of the 925 vehicles in these lots, public transport companies will be able to order a set maximum allocation of 40 percent under current conditions over the next two years.

Among the Italian local public transport operators that have already ordered vehicles through Consip, 100 natural gas-powered Crossway buses will be supplied to TUA ‒ Società Unica Abruzzese di Trasporto, leader in public transport in Abruzzo, and another 203 vehicles to the Molise region; 68 of these are natural gas-powered Crossway buses.

The E-WAY and Crossway electric buses destined for TUA (Abruzzo) will be set up at the assembly line sites of the new IVECO BUS plant in Foggia. Site dedicated to the production of zero and low emission buses and which will be inaugurated today, Tuesday 18 April.


