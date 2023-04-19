Home » IVECO BUS / Foggia: Bus Division yesterday inaugurated the new production site – Mobility
Iveco Bus, the expert Division in the production and supply of city, intercity and tourist buses of the Iveco Group, yesterday inaugurated its new plant in Foggia dedicated to the production of zero and low emission buses, in the presence of public authorities, trade union representatives, customers , suppliers and partners.

The event was attended by Adolfo Urso – Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Michele Emiliano – President of the Puglia Region, while Gilberto Pichetto Fratin – Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, unable to be present on site, sent his personal video message of good luck for the start-up of the production site.

According to the industrial plan of the Turin-based manufacturer, at full capacity the new structure will employ 100 highly specialized people who will work on various lines and equipped with the most advanced Industry 4.0 technologies. The plant’s production volume will be around 1,000 vehicles per year. The new plant in Foggia has the objective of producing both high-tech buses with zero-emission (battery-electric and hydrogen-electric) and low-emission (methane/biomethane, traditional fuels and biofuels) propulsion.


