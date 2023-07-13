IVECO BUS Two zero-emission E-WAY buses delivered to the Faroe Islands, Denmark – Companies

IVECO BUS has delivered two 10.7-metre long E-WAY buses to HZ Bussar to support the mobility of people in the Municipality of Tórshavn, capital of the Faroe Islands.

These are the first two fully electric city buses to operate on the islands, where the brand is already well established, joining a fleet of 16 CROSSWAY units in service since December 2022.

Powered by 10 battery packs for a total of 420 kWh, the E-WAY can successfully provide daily service under real operating conditions. This capability demonstrates the vehicle’s versatility in adapting to different operational routes and the excellent range offered by this night-loading midibus.

The compact dimensions of the E-WAY midibus, only 10.7 m long and 2.33 m wide, make it a very agile vehicle on difficult-to-access routes such as the narrow streets of urban centres. Easily accessible, the E-WAY will be able to accommodate more than 60 passengers on board, including 23 seated.

These E-WAY electric buses do not generate emissions, operate silently, offer comfortable transportation and help protect the environment, helping to improve the quality of life of passengers, drivers and citizens.

