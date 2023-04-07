Home World IVECO / Business Van Awards 2023: Daily awarded as ‘Best Large Van’ – Companies
IVECO / Business Van Awards 2023: Daily awarded as 'Best Large Van'

IVECO / Business Van Awards 2023: Daily awarded as 'Best Large Van'

In terms of versatility, the Daily from the manufacturer Iveco is a point of reference in the world of commercial vehicles. A quality underlined by the victory achieved at the Business Van Awards 2023 as “Best Large Van”. Citing its innovative AIR-PRO suspension, which offers superior load comfort and safety, this large van impressed the judges.

The Daily was awarded for its “excellent array of intelligent solutions, together with a unique air suspension system and electronic controls operated via a dedicated rotary selector switch in the cab. A winning mix of driving comfort and load carrying capacity”.
This vehicle combines a robust truck-derived chassis, high towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, class-leading cargo space and an impressive payload of up to 4.9 tonnes, thanks to the latest innovations. technologies such as the AIR-PRO suspensions. The AIR-PRO rear suspension adapts continuously to the conditions of use, in order to offer the highest levels of peace of mind and safety during the journey for the driver and the load. The Continuous Damping Control (CDC) unit reacts almost instantaneously to changes in road surface quality, recalculating the ideal pressure for each shock absorber every 10 milliseconds to ensure the best dynamic response. Thus, a reduction of vibrations of up to 25% contributes to increased comfort and a relaxed driving experience.

Drivers can prioritize comfort with the ‘Soft’ setting or, when carrying a heavy load, select ‘Load’ to optimize handling and roll control. The AIR-PRO suspension takes into account the payload, reducing the roll angle by 30% when cornering, thus improving driver safety and protecting the load. By adjusting the height of the vehicle chassis in less than 10 seconds, loading and unloading are simple and efficient. A memory function also allows the driver to memorize the alignment with usual loading platforms, saving time.

The new all-electric eDaily will officially debut in the UK at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2023, the UK’s leading exhibition dedicated to vehicles, equipment and technology for the trucking sector.


