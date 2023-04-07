Iveco, part of the Iveco Group, an industrial reality that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks, and special vehicles for off-road applications, has chosen Apollo Tires’ EnduTrax tires as original equipment ( OE) for the range of trucks S-Way, X-Way, T-Way. The partnership marks Apollo Tires’ first OE deal in the truck and bus industry; a key objective of its medium-term strategy in Europe.

The supply agreement kicks off in March and follows IVECO’s rigorous testing of EnduTrax throughout 2022. Produced at Apollo Tires’ Gyöngyöshalász plant in Hungary, the EnduTrax tires will be supplied to IVECO in five sizes , all for 22.5 inch wheels: 13R22.5 EnduTrax MA, 13R22.5 EnduTrax MD, 315/80R22.5 EnduTrax MA, 315/80R22.5 EnduTrax MD, 385/65R22.5 EnduTrax MA HD.