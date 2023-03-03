Home World IVECO GROUP / 2022 annual report filed. 14 April General Meeting of Shareholders – Companies
Iveco Group announced today that it has presented and filed its annual report, referring to the year 2022, with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM). Report presented in Single European Electronic Format (ESEF). The document is available in the Investors section of the Iveco Group institutional website (www.ivecogroup.com).
The Annual Report of the Group and covering the full year ending 31 December 2022 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held in Amsterdam on 14 April 2023 at 11.30 am in the morning.
Furthermore, the agenda of the Shareholders’ Meeting includes the discussion of the Company’s dividend policy, the remuneration report which is followed by an advisory vote, the official granting of discharge to the members of the Board, the reappointment of executive and non-executive Directors, the authorization to be given to the Board for the purchase of the Company’s Ordinary Shares.

