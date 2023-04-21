Home » IVECO GROUP / Shareholders’ meeting gives green light to launch share buyback program – Companies
IVECO GROUP / Shareholders' meeting gives green light to launch share buyback program – Companies

IVECO GROUP / Shareholders’ meeting gives green light to launch share buyback program – Companies

On 14 April 2023, seven days ago, the Iveco Group announced the launch of its own share buyback programme, with the aim of buying back up to 10,000,000 million euros of ordinary shares. This financial operation will be long-term and will have a total duration of approximately 18 months. Months starting from the date of the Assembly held a week ago, in fact.

The initial tranche of this purchase will start on December 20, 2023 (barring suspension or early termination), and will be carried out under the terms and conditions established at the Shareholders’ Meeting, in compliance with all applicable legislative and regulatory provisions, including the Regulation (EU ) 596/2014 of the European Commission and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission. The Company has appointed a financial institution which will act as intermediary to manage the purchase of IVG Ordinary Shares on the platform, Euronext Milano, and on the multilateral trading systems, autonomously assuming its own trading decisions.


