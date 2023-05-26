Home » IVECO Mecar has delivered an S-Way Fuel Hero to the SMET Group – Companies
On the occasion of an event in Paestum on the future of sustainable transport, IVECO, together with its dealer Mecar, delivered a 490 hp IVECO S-Way Fuel Hero to the SMET Group. In addition to IVECO and the Smet Group, the IVECO dealership Mecar and Alis also took part in the delivery ceremony.

And this operation represents the further stage in a process of “decarbonisation” of transport, which has led the Salerno-based logistics group SMET, founding member of Alis (Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality), to define a new paradigm of sustainable intermodality in Italy and in Europe.

The IVECO S-Way Fuel Hero, two-axle tractor equipped with Cursor 13 eVGT engine and 12-speed Hi-Tronix gearbox was developed to achieve the maximum possible fuel savings, up to 8%, the ideal solution for long-range sustainability. IVECO diesel vehicles are 100% compatible with HVO biofuel (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil).

HVO biofuel can be used in purity in all the most recent diesel engines: it is a high quality biofuel of vegetable and waste origin. In fact, 100% pure HVO makes it possible to reduce CO2 emissions (calculated throughout the life cycle) by between 60 and 90% compared to the reference fossil mix.

Massimiliano Perri, IVECO Market Italy General Manager, said “We are honored to be part of an efficient decarbonisation process alongside sustainable partners such as the Smet Group. Our 490 HP IVECO S-Way Fuel Hero is a hero in terms of consumption, reduced by up to 8%, a valid solution for renewing the vehicle fleet, currently one of the oldest in Europe.

The vehicle guarantees advanced safety systems, representing the ideal answer from an environmental point of view, as the IVECO S-Way Fuel Hero is fully compatible with HVO biofuel (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil). IVECO therefore proposes itself as a supplier of different solutions according to the customers’ mission, leading the way of change towards the decarbonisation of the transport world“.

