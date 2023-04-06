Iveco delivers 19 Eurocargos to Puglia Termica, a company based in Martina Franca (TA) which has been involved in heating, thermo-hydraulics and air conditioning since 1986. The ceremony, which took place in Massafra at the headquarters of the IVECO Saicar dealer, was attended by Antonio and Francesco Scialpi – Puglia Termica owners, Angelo and Giulio Musca – Saicar owners, Giovanni Longo – Saicar Sales Representative, Gianpiero Vitale – IVECO Market Area Manager Italy, and Antonello Caldarola- Technical District Manager IVECO Market Italy.

The 19 Eurocargos, model ML75E21/P EVI_E, with a wheelbase of 4,185 mm, are characterized by a van body with a reinforced sub-frame entirely in hot-dip galvanized steel, double alloy load rack, internal dismountable trestles for specific loads, a retractable tail lift with a capacity of 1,500 kg . The vehicles are also equipped with external clearance LED lights with motion sensors.

Puglia Termica has also chosen the IVECO M&R service, a tailor-made maintenance and repair contract. Thanks to a series of solutions aimed at meeting the company’s requirements, IVECO is committed to protecting the value, performance and productivity of vehicles over time.