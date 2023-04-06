Home World IVECO / Saicar delivers 19 Eurocargos to Taranto’s Puglia Termica – Dealer
World

IVECO / Saicar delivers 19 Eurocargos to Taranto’s Puglia Termica – Dealer

by admin
IVECO / Saicar delivers 19 Eurocargos to Taranto’s Puglia Termica – Dealer

Iveco delivers 19 Eurocargos to Puglia Termica, a company based in Martina Franca (TA) which has been involved in heating, thermo-hydraulics and air conditioning since 1986. The ceremony, which took place in Massafra at the headquarters of the IVECO Saicar dealer, was attended by Antonio and Francesco Scialpi – Puglia Termica owners, Angelo and Giulio Musca – Saicar owners, Giovanni Longo – Saicar Sales Representative, Gianpiero Vitale – IVECO Market Area Manager Italy, and Antonello Caldarola- Technical District Manager IVECO Market Italy.

The 19 Eurocargos, model ML75E21/P EVI_E, with a wheelbase of 4,185 mm, are characterized by a van body with a reinforced sub-frame entirely in hot-dip galvanized steel, double alloy load rack, internal dismountable trestles for specific loads, a retractable tail lift with a capacity of 1,500 kg . The vehicles are also equipped with external clearance LED lights with motion sensors.

Puglia Termica has also chosen the IVECO M&R service, a tailor-made maintenance and repair contract. Thanks to a series of solutions aimed at meeting the company’s requirements, IVECO is committed to protecting the value, performance and productivity of vehicles over time.


See also  Britney Spears, legal guardianship revoked after 13 years

You may also like

Cultural mediators, registrations for the regional list reopened

Magnetic resonance image of an intimate relationship |...

Haro on artificial intelligence? ~ Mondoblog

he hides his luxury watch on TV and...

Đorđe David about the traffic accident | Entertainment

Camilla called queen for the first time- Corriere...

The environmental disaster in the Philippines due to...

DAF / Manufacturer launches complete series of new...

Al Aqsa, another night of violence in the...

In France, a new national strike against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy