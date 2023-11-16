IVECO The brand renews its complete offering of products and services, also unveiling a new logo – Companies

IVECO presented its renewed range of products and services to customers, dealers, partners and the international press at a launch event held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The theme of the event, “BE THE CHANGE”, is an invitation to join IVECO and embrace change to overcome the challenges of the future. In the last four years the brand has dedicated its energy and resources to anticipating the rapid evolution of the market, investing in the renewal of its products based on customer needs and expectations, accelerating the path towards innovation through partnerships with the best players of the sector. IVECO has developed a product offering based on multiple energy sources in order to provide customers with sustainable and profitable solutions capable of satisfying any business need.

Furthermore, it accelerated the development of its electric vehicle offering and inaugurated a dedicated production hub in Ulm, Germany, where it produces IVECO’s first purely electric heavy-duty truck. The brand is increasingly connected with customer companies, thanks to a 360° ecosystem designed to meet the needs of their vehicles and their needs, taking a further step forward in the servitization strategy. In a highly dynamic sector, the IVECO brand has rapidly evolved to become the trusted partner of its customers, supporting them in facing change and successfully overcoming everyday challenges.

IVECO simultaneously renewed its entire product range for the first time in its history with an investment of 1 billion euros, the largest ever. In developing this cutting-edge line-up, IVECO focused on four pillars: productivity, driving experience, sustainability and connectivity.

The new functions and innovations, built around customer activities and with the aim of making drivers’ lives easier and more comfortable, cover all vehicle systems. The improvements range from traction, such as the introduction of a cutting-edge engine in the heavy-duty segment, and ergonomics, with the adoption of driver-focused features and “car-like feel”, to an advanced human-machine interface with improved on-board technology, for safer driving.

IVECO has written a new chapter in its history, the culmination of a journey that began 48 years ago, unveiling a new brand identity that embodies the concept of change. The new logo stands out majestically in black, to express the dynamism and innovation of the brand while maintaining a proud link with its history: a flash of light in the blue energy shade in the center represents the intersection between IVECO’s heritage and its future based on new energy sources.

