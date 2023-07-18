Home » IVECO The IDV division supports the Paralympic Defense Sports Group with a new Daily 4×2 – Companies
IVECO The IDV division supports the Paralympic Defense Sports Group with a new Daily 4×2 – Companies

IVECO The IDV division supports the Paralympic Defense Sports Group with a new Daily 4×2 – Companies

Iveco Defense Vehicles (IDV) – an Iveco Group company that develops and manufactures a wide range of special vehicles for defence, peacekeeping and civil protection missions, specifically developed to operate in extreme conditions – has delivered a vehicle to the Defense Paralympic Sports Group (GSPD).

The vehicle, a Daily 4×2 with special fittings, has been adapted to the needs of the Paralympic athletes and wears the livery of the GSPD with the motto “Let’s go to win. Together.”. An agile and spacious vehicle, accessible to disabled personnel, which will accompany the Azzurri athletes during their numerous away games.

The handover ceremony took place on 17 July in Rome, at the “Pio IX” Officers’ Club, in the presence of Senator Isabella Rauti, Undersecretary of State for Defence, the Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone and of the highest political and military authorities of the Ministry of Defence.

The Paralympic Defense Sports Group is one of the important sports organizations in our country and holds Italy’s colors high in the world. With this gesture, IDV wants to celebrate the shared values ​​with the Sports Group, such as passion, courage, tenacity, equality, the ability to look at future challenges with confidence and determination and, at the same time, highlight the key role of sport in social inclusion and integration.

