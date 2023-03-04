Home World Ivica Iliev criticized Partizan football players | Sports
Ivica Iliev criticized Partizan football players | Sports

Ivica Iliev criticized Partizan football players | Sports

Ivica Iliev criticized the Partizan players after the defeat in the 169th “eternal” derby.

Former football player and sports director of Partizan Ivica Iliev he was very harsh in his analysis of the 169th “eternal” derby. He pointed out that football was not at the required level, he called the game of black and white in the first half “criminal”, while he then openly criticized everything that he sees as not good in Humska. What bothered him the most was the lack of character of the local black and white players, that is, the fact that the Partizan players did not react to Aleks Vigo’s provocation, and then they turned out to be naive when Ricardo Gomes was sent off. Also, Iliev believes that goalkeeper Aleksandar Popović, who caused a storm just a few days ago and angered former coach Gordan Petrić, represented the biggest uncertainty for the black and white team.

“I can’t keep what I have for myself, I have to share it. You need character, domestic players bring that, they are the first to protest when foreign players arrive, they protest, talk about their qualities… And they should do it themselves. At the first goal, a Zvezda player (Aleks Vigo, author’s note) who does not understand Serbian football or the derby, he goes to the Partizan stand and shoots at the fans, and not a single Partizan player reacts. On the other hand, we saw that the young goalkeeper, who is very talented, expresses his opinion, which he has no right to, says that it is a shame, and today he makes his teammates nervous and insecure. It doesn’t matter that Zvezda’s goal was an own goal, I’m not a goalkeeper, but it’s the reaction of a scared guy who has to score.”Iliev said during a guest appearance on TV Arena Sport.

“In the second half, he reacted nervously to attempts from the side, he was unsure and made something big out of ordinary attempts. In the end, foreign players have the greatest character, only they entered every fight, where is the character of our guys? That’s what hurts me and that’s the main issue that has to be resolved for the coming years. I was in that system, I know what kind of stories come out of the locker rooms, from their rooms, and in the end, nobody brought anything from them.” Iliev concluded.

