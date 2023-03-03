Ivica Iliev criticized the Partizan players after the defeat in the 169th “eternal” derby.

Source: TV Arena sport/MN Press

Former football player and sports director of Partizan Ivica Iliev he was very harsh in his analysis of the 169th “eternal” derby. He pointed out that the football was not at the required level, he called the black and white game in the first half “criminal”, while he then openly criticized everything that he sees as not good in Humska. What bothered him the most was the lack of character of the local black and white players, that is, the fact that the Partizan players did not react to Aleks Vigo’s provocation, and then they turned out to be naive when Ricardo Gomes was sent off. Also, Iliev believes that goalkeeper Aleksandar Popović, who just a few days ago created a storm and angered former coach Gordan Petrić, represented the biggest uncertainty for black and white.

“I can’t keep what I have just for myself, I have to share it. You need character, that’s what local players bring, they are the first to protest when foreign players come, they protest, talk about their qualities… And they need to do it themselves. At the first goal, a Zvezda player (Alex Vigo, ed.) who does not understand Serbian football or the derby, he goes to the Partizan stand and shoots at the fans, and not a single Partizan player reacts. On the other hand, we saw that the young goalkeeper, who is very talented, expresses his opinion, which he has no right to, says that it is a shame, and today he instills nervousness and insecurity among his teammates. It doesn’t matter that Zvezda’s goal was an own goal, I’m not a goalkeeper, but it’s the reaction of a scared guy who has to score.”Iliev said during a guest appearance on TV Arena Sport.

“In the second half, he reacted nervously to attempts from the side, he was unsure and made something big out of ordinary attempts. In the end, foreign players have the greatest character, only they entered every fight, where is that character of our guys? This is what hurts me and this is the main issue that must be resolved for the future years. I was in that system, I know what kind of stories come out of the locker rooms, from their rooms, and in the end, nobody brought anything from them.” Iliev concluded.