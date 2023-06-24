Ivon Strahovski pregnant | Fun

Actress Ivon Strahovski announced that she is in a different state.

Source: Instagram/yvonnestrahovski/printscreen

Star of the series “The Handmaid’s Tale”, actress Ivon Strahovski it is again in a different state! This is her third pregnancy, and she shared the happy news on her Instagram. With her husband, American actor Tim Loden, she will become a parent for the third time, and the birth is expected in the fall.

“Let’s move on, I present to you pregnant belly number 3. Our dog Pica squeezed into the picture, and our little skinny number 2 is hiding in the background”the actress wrote in a post on her Instagram profile.

Congratulations came from all sides: “You left us speechless again”, “What a wonderful news“, “Congratulations”, “We love you”, “Another son or…”, read the most common messages of her followers.

The actress from her marriage with Tim has a son William (4) and a one-and-a-half-year-old son, whose name has not been disclosed to the public. In an interview with the British magazine “Glamour”, she told what her return to work was like with her first baby in her arms.

“That was definitely the most difficult period of my life. For the role of a mother and all the efforts that follow the first months with a baby that I also breastfed, I had to go back to work… I was sleepless, my hormones were shaking and I didn’t want to to separate from my son, and while I was filming, my husband looked after him in my cabin. And I rushed from the set to the cabin to nurse him and be with him, so on the way I changed from the role of the cruel evil Serena Joy to a caring mother and wife full of unconditional love for her boys,” she said at the time and added:

“I was not only physically so exhausted that I just cried because of the pain, but it also killed me emotionally that I was not with the baby all the time, but looking back, I realized that it was probably precisely because of such a quick return to work that I learned to appreciate every moment spent even more with children,” she concluded.

