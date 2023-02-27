On February 14, 2023, student Fabrice Zoussi, resident at the Cité Universitaire 2 in Port-Bouët, died of a dazzling infectious disease. An environmental protection association denounces hydrocarbon poisoning. For her, the cause of death would be the promiscuity of a hydrocarbon processing company with university dormitories. Hundreds of students also risk poisoning or even death. Urgent measures are demanded.

Fabrice Zoussi, another student who died in troubled conditions

A model student, Fabrice Zoussi was known to all for his eloquence. With each of his speeches, he forced his audience to nod their heads in agreement. His reflective postures and highly relevant interventions gave him the air of an intellectual aware of his abilities. To all, he did not hide his ambitions. He saw himself as a doctor recruited and then a teacher-researcher in law. To live his dream, Fabrice knew how to take the time for studious discipline. Also, beyond his person, Fabrice had a high sense of altruism. Voluntarily, he did not hesitate to bring his insights to his friends in the preparation of their dissertation defense.

Image credit: Ivorian Network of Leaders (RIL)

At the social and political level, little by little, Fabrice laid the groundwork to be one day elected by the nation. He intended to work for the well-being of the people. He planned to defend a bill for enhanced protection of the Banco forest and classified areas. Two years before his terrible fate, he seemed sufficiently aware of all the challenges of living in a healthy environment.

A right which seems to have been denied to him after several years of life in the university city 2 of Port-Bouët. Fabrice will die in troubled conditions of illness. His attending physicians will diagnose him with mysterious infectious symptoms. In a short time, his lungs would have been severely damaged.

Hydrocarbons near a university residence, a cascading danger of death

Pour the Citizen Association for the Protection of the Environment in Côte d’Ivoire (ACPE-CI), there is no doubt. The fault is given to the contiguity of the handling activities of a hydrocarbon service station with the university campus 2 of Port-Bouët. Indeed, according to the observations of the association, the hydrocarbons treated in the university area would be highly toxic. They would have a “high content of sulfur and other Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)”. Which, for her, constitutes a certain danger of dazzling programmed deaths of several hundred students residing in the said city.

Image credit: ACPE CI Facebook page

According to a wealth of scientific publications such as that of Dr. A.S. Gerald O’Malley and Drs. Rika O’Malley« Hydrocarbons are petroleum products, such as gasoline and kerosene [..] which are dangerous when the fumes are inhaled or the liquid enters the lungs. “. For scientists, Swallowing or inhaling hydrocarbons can irritate the lungs and cause coughing, choking, shortness of breath and neurological problems. Inhaling or breathing the vapors of these products may cause irregular heartbeats, rapid heartbeat, or sudden death, especially after physical exertion or under stress. ».

So many works that reinforce the ACPE-CI in its position of denouncing a high risk of intoxication of hundreds of students. The cough rejection images and the testimonies collected concerning the symptoms presented by Fabrice seem almost similar to the observations of the scientists. According to the association, several students from the said city seem to suffer from several symptoms described by the researchers.

A cough rejection image of Fabrice. Image credit: ACPE CI Facebook page

Urgent measures are needed to stop the poisoning

In this context of suspicion, of a causal link between the supposed presence of hydrocarbons near the university residence 2 of Port Bouet and the mysterious illness that seems to be affecting the students, it seems important to take urgent protective measures.

Indeed, the competent authorities having been seized through the intermediary of the ACPE-CI association, it seems logical that first, an investigation should be quickly launched in order to gauge the allegations reported by the students. Then, if it turns out that the causal link between the presence of hydrocarbons near the university campus causes olfactory and health nuisances, it would be quite logical to obtain the closure and the relocation of the activities of the indexed company. Finally, equally urgent health care for students claiming to be victims must necessarily be guaranteed. This, without excluding legal proceedings against the actors involved in the intoxication of the students. Intoxication which could have been the source of the premature death of an Ivorian nugget defender of the right to a healthy environment. I named my late and dear godson Fabrice Zoussi.

As the year 2023 has been officially declared ” youth year “, no student of said city has doubts about an adequate response from the government. All are convinced that the government will make every effort to permanently resolve the situation of hydrocarbon poisoning psychosis.

