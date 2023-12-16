Ivory Coast: the PDCI and the 2025 presidential election – The lamp that shines

The Ivorian political scene has been in turmoil for two weeks now. And for good reason ! Preparations for the extraordinary Congress of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI), which should lead to the election of a new president, have been launched. This follows the sudden death on August 1, 2023 of Henri Konan Bédié, who had held the old party in a standoff for three decades. His sudden disappearance raised the question of his succession within the party founded by Félix Houphouët Boigny.

While waiting for the Congress scheduled for December 16, five candidates came forward. Maurice Guikahué, executive secretary of the PDCI saw his candidacy rejected by the electoral committee. Two others, Akossi Bendjo and Koumoué Moise, withdrew their candidacies. Face to face, Tidjane Thiam and Jean-Marc Yacé. Negotiations and lobbying continue for the withdrawal of the second candidate. For observers of the Ivorian political scene, Tidjane Thiam has left to take the head of the PDCI.

The battle for 2025 begins now

Returning home on December 9, the former banker is in the middle of a campaign to convince the most skeptical. The former CEO of Credit Suisse enjoys a great reputation within the party founded by his uncle Félix Houphouët Boigny 77 years ago. On social networks, several pages have been created to support Tidjane Thiam. These include “I love Tidjane Thiam”, “Tidjane Thiam TV”, “Tidjane THIAM Horizon Nouvelle”, “Tidjane THIAM President”, “Les amis de Tidjane Thiam”. Internet users see in him the renewal of the Ivorian political class long dominated by the three figures namely Henri Konan Bédié, Laurent Gbagbo and Alassane Ouattara. Arnaud N’djomon insists: “ There’s no debate. Ivory Coast needs this man to definitively put away the various social fractures caused by the crises our country has experienced. He will bring his engineering expertise to our beautiful country in order to develop others in the economy that have long remained dormant, in particular the industrialization of agriculture, the control of the entire production chain up to the finished products of our flagship products: coffee and cocoa« .

🚨**RESTORING THE PDCI-RDA IN THE NORTH: A LOOK AT THE SPEECH OF MINISTER TIDJANE THIAM 🌐** 🗣️#TIDJANE_THIAM

Let’s speak frankly:

” the #PDCI_RDA must find its place in #Nord, as our friends say. The PDCI-RDA never really left. It is imperative to… pic.twitter.com/3QAlKhBvAj — TIDJANE THIAM National (@Concorde2025) December 12, 2023

If he succeeds in the internal unity of the PDCI, Tidjane Thiam (61 years old) could constitute a real alternative, in view of the aging political class. Laurent Gbagbo (78 years old) and Alassane Ouattara (82 years old) are at the end of their careers. The current opposition is looking for a real leader who can compete with the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP). In addition, Thiam benefits from a certain number of assets which could allow him to win the election. He is a charismatic and popular figure, with international experience and deep knowledge of economic affairs.

However, the ruling party has not said its last word. The last local elections were largely won by the RHDP (123 municipalities and 25 regions). Thus strengthening its roots and its control over the country. In addition, Alassane Ouattara, outgoing president, built his reputation around work and rigor in the management of public affairs. He enjoys a positive balance sheet. They want proof of this national-scale infrastructure.

Tidjane Thiam’s chances of winning the 2025 presidential election in Ivory Coast are strong, but not assured. He will face several challenges, but if he can overcome them, he will have a good chance of winning.

Lama

