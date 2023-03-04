Home World Ja Morant in a strip club with a gun | Sports
World

Ja Morant in a strip club with a gun | Sports

by admin
Ja Morant in a strip club with a gun | Sports

Dža Morant goes from scandal to scandal.

Izvor: Tweet/ClutchPoints

It doesn’t stop with scandals Yes, Morant! After he beat up a teenager during a basketball game, and then pulled a gun on him that was in his belt, now the playmaker Memphis found himself in a new predicament. He was filming himself for social networks in a strip club, and with all that, you could clearly see him pointing a gun on the video!

This was probably Morant’s attempt to respond to the Washington Post writings about beating and pulling a gun on a 17-year-old, but this is hardly the right way to respond. One of the best NBA players this season has had a bad reputation before because of his frequent fouls on the court, and this won’t help him.

Morant entered the league in 2019 as the second pick and immediately received the Rookie of the Year award, and he has been selected to the All-Star game twice in his career so far. In the season behind us, he also received the award for the player who has improved the most. Last year, with 27.4 points per match, he was one of the most efficient NBA basketball players, and now he could be punished for a series of scandals.

We are aware of a post on social media that includes Ja Morant and we are investigating the matter“, said NBA PR Mike Bass. Watch the video in question here:

See also  The captain of the football team rescued from the cave in Thailand died aged 18: «Accident to the head» - breaking latest news

You may also like

Cagliari transfer market, Giulini ready to go crazy...

Atalanta-Udinese | Koopmeiners injury: how long will he...

American spy on Putin’s bluff | Info

Ukraine, on the front line of Chasiv Yar...

The great rearmament of Germany has not been...

At least 17 people have died in a...

France, no to social networks before the age...

Russia-Ukraine war, stories of ordinary oppression at the...

WINDTRE, the smartphone offer from Monday 6 March

BTp Italia in a few clicks. The procedure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy