Dža Morant goes from scandal to scandal.

Izvor: Tweet/ClutchPoints

It doesn’t stop with scandals Yes, Morant! After he beat up a teenager during a basketball game, and then pulled a gun on him that was in his belt, now the playmaker Memphis found himself in a new predicament. He was filming himself for social networks in a strip club, and with all that, you could clearly see him pointing a gun on the video!

This was probably Morant’s attempt to respond to the Washington Post writings about beating and pulling a gun on a 17-year-old, but this is hardly the right way to respond. One of the best NBA players this season has had a bad reputation before because of his frequent fouls on the court, and this won’t help him.

Morant entered the league in 2019 as the second pick and immediately received the Rookie of the Year award, and he has been selected to the All-Star game twice in his career so far. In the season behind us, he also received the award for the player who has improved the most. Last year, with 27.4 points per match, he was one of the most efficient NBA basketball players, and now he could be punished for a series of scandals.

“We are aware of a post on social media that includes Ja Morant and we are investigating the matter“, said NBA PR Mike Bass. Watch the video in question here: