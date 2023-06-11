Jabuse insults at the Real Madrid game | Sports

He will never forget!

“The ACB League deeply regrets the incidents that could be heard during the Juventud – Real match, when a part of the fans targeted Jabusele with insulting chants. The referees also wrote about that incident in the match minutes, in accordance with the procedure that is understood for the matches of the competition under the auspices of the Spanish Basketball Association and the ACB League. The ACB League will additionally submit a detailed report to the disciplinary committee,” it was stated.

On the occasion of this incident, Huventud also announced: “The club expresses its complete dismay at the chanting and insults that part of the stands shouted against the players of the opposing team. We also want to emphasize that immediately after this was heard, the club proactively prescribed and implemented measures and adequate instructions , so those chants were no longer shouted or repeated. Such an attitude is not in accordance with the values ​​of our team, which has the deepest respect for the participants of sports events – organizers, referees, rivals and fans, our team and the opposing team.”

“Also, the club wants to reject this kind of behavior in our hall and on any field where our team plays. That is why we ask that the fans who visit our hall on Monday support our team as much as possible, but in sports debt and so that win the fifth match of this series. At the same time, we demand that they refrain from insulting any participant, verbally or with the help of banners. Being in the birthplace of basketball is a great honor, but it also carries an immense responsibility. We must defend, respect and follow the values ​​of which our club was founded in 1930, and among them respect and coexistence are important. And to be an example of fair play,” added the club.