Home » jabusele laughed at the partisan | Sport
World

jabusele laughed at the partisan | Sport

by admin
jabusele laughed at the partisan | Sport

The punished basketball player of Real Madrid was in the foreground because of his behavior outside the field.

Izvor: Sports Club/Print Screen

Real’s suspended basketball player Geršon Jabusele rejoiced and celebrated Madrid’s baskets and the black and white’s mistakes in win your team in the “masterpiece”. The Frenchman did not play in any of the three wins against Partizan after savagely throwing Dante Exum and will not play against Barcelona in next Sunday’s Final Four semi-final as a result.

Although Real announced that they would punish him, they did not do so, and the Frenchman was in the team for the previous two weekends. This evening he could not take him to the field, but had to “in civilian clothes” to watch Real make a huge turnaround in the second half and kicks out black and white after a big turnaroundthe biggest in the history of the Euroleague playoffs.

Partizan suffered a painful defeat in Madrid on Wednesday and was eliminated from the Euroleague after leading the series 2:0 and even “plus 18” at one point in the fifth game. None of that was enough to qualify, because the Spanish team will go to F4.

See also  Musk revealed that the CCP was dissatisfied with him for sending Starlink services to Ukraine | Starlink | starlink | Musk

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Partizan lost the master from Real Madrid, statement...

Norway is an allied and friendly country

From an mRna vaccine hopes against pancreatic cancer,...

Kaja Ostojić admitted about relationships that she was...

Egyptian media: “After the 20 dead in Gaza,...

18-year-old footballer with a reserved prognosis

Jerusalem’s bet: to strike at the heart of...

obradović real partizan euroleague | Sport

Ekipe Orizzonte comeback and beat Roma on penalties,...

Palermo-Brescia, the sale of tickets for the last...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy