jabusele laughed at the partisan | Sport

The punished basketball player of Real Madrid was in the foreground because of his behavior outside the field.

Real’s suspended basketball player Geršon Jabusele rejoiced and celebrated Madrid’s baskets and the black and white’s mistakes in win your team in the “masterpiece”. The Frenchman did not play in any of the three wins against Partizan after savagely throwing Dante Exum and will not play against Barcelona in next Sunday’s Final Four semi-final as a result.



Although Real announced that they would punish him, they did not do so, and the Frenchman was in the team for the previous two weekends. This evening he could not take him to the field, but had to “in civilian clothes” to watch Real make a huge turnaround in the second half and kicks out black and white after a big turnaroundthe biggest in the history of the Euroleague playoffs.

Partizan suffered a painful defeat in Madrid on Wednesday and was eliminated from the Euroleague after leading the series 2:0 and even “plus 18” at one point in the fifth game. None of that was enough to qualify, because the Spanish team will go to F4.

