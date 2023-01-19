“All political careers end in failure.” The famous joke of an old English leader has also known several exceptions, but seems to find yet another confirmation in the trajectory of Jacinda Ardern: from the protagonist of the phenomenon renamed “Jacindamania”, which in 2017 made her one of the youngest and most brilliant standard-bearers of world progressivism, to childbirth while she was prime minister juggling work and career as a feminist symbol, to the fight against terrorism and Covid conducted with firmness and success, to a re-election with an avalanche of victory in 2020, which was however followed by controversy, a continuous decline in the polls and finally the somewhat surprising decision to resign due to “lack of energy”, as if the power…