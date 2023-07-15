Jack Ma invests in Serbia | Info

Jack Ma lives in Belgrade, and plans large investments in Serbia.

Izvor: YouTube/printscreen/Bloomberg

Jack Ma is staying in Serbia in order to found an ideal place for his company’s regional center for Southeast Europe. He spent the night with his associates in a famous Belgrade club, where they made a million dollar guild and richly honored the staff.

Chinese billionaire, whose fortune is currently estimated at 25 billion dollarsand his entire team were excellent guests and spared nothing in their entertainment in Belgrade.

“They tried many wines, among other things, the one produced at the Đoković winery. They ordered all the specialties from the restaurant’s offer, but Jack Ma himself, in all probability, is not a gourmet, because he ate very little, only a few sushi “, says the interlocutor and adds:

“The whole team led by Jack Ma was very gallant, so they honored all the club staff, waiters and security… The bill was in the millions,” says the source.

Džeko Ma’s visit to Belgrade had been known for a month, but it was strictly kept a secret. He rented a presidential suite in the center of Belgrade in a well-known elite hotel.

“Jack Ma is looking at locations, but also already built business facilities that could potentially be the regional center of his company for Southeast Europe,” says a well-informed source.

The Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade Tomislav Momirović confirmed for Informer that there are certain business investments of the Chinese billionaire in Serbia.

“Serbia is open to cooperation with anyone who would improve our country and economic environment with their business,” said Momirović.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/@KalabasterJak

As he added, he himself recently visited the representative office of the company “Alibaba” with the aim of opening new doors for the development of e-commerce in Serbia.

“We are working to sign the Free Trade Agreement with China by the end of the year, after which we expect an even greater interest from Chinese companies in doing business in our country, as well as official visits by many delegations,” says Momirović.

He points out that in the coming years, Serbia will certainly become a business center in Europe for many global companies.

“In April, during a visit to the headquarters of this company in Hangzhou, I presented the potential of Serbia when it comes to our products and services, the development of the ICT sector. Then we discussed further cooperation in the field of e-commerce, and I deeply believe that cooperation with the company “Alibaba” opened new doors for the development of e-commerce in Serbia,” said Momirović.

By the way, the Chinese giant “Alibaba” is interested in entering the Serbian market, as evidenced by the fact that Serbia has signed a memorandum of cooperation with this company in the field of tourism and online payments since 2017. Given that the famous billionaire was facing political problems in his country in previous years, this deal was put on hold. Now, however, in all likelihood, the opportunity to activate cooperation has opened again. This is very significant because it is a platform used by hundreds of millions of people around the world every day.

Why Alibaba

When asked why he named the company after a character from an Arab folk tale, Jack Ma explained in an interview:

“I was sitting in a coffee shop in Seattle and the story of Ali-baba came to mind. I asked the waitress if she knew about the story and she said, “Sure.” I liked that as a name for the company, so I immediately left the coffee shop. and asked ten people on the street if they knew who Ali-baba was. And they all knew. Americans, Germans, Indians, just about everyone, and that’s when I decided on that name because it’s recognizable to everyone,” said Ma.

Source: Kurir television

(World/Informer)

