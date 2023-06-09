Jacobs seventh in the Diamond League 100 in Paris. Record for Kipyegon and Ingebrigtsen

The blue starts well, but stiffens and finishes in 10”21: victory for Lyles. Clamorous primates in the 3000 steeplechase and 5000 female. Ingebrigtsen super in the 2 miles

Marcell Jacobs’ first outdoors in 2023 is a 7th place in the 100m at the Paris meeting, the fourth stage of the Diamond League. He wins the US Noah Lyles in 9 ”97 (wind -0.7 m / s) ahead of the Kenyan Omanyala (9” 98) and Tebogo (10 ”05). The first to be disappointed is the blue who finishes in 10”21, as rigid as he is unrecognizable after a good start. “A race to throw away, hell, but at least I ran without problems. Now we are working for the next competitions – the Olympic champion immediately commented -. We are sorry for the weather, before the last problem (sciatalgia, ed) I was really well”.

Three world records — But the Paris meeting is above all middle distance, with three sensational world records. The first was signed by the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Olympic champion of the 1500m and world champion of the 5000m, printing a phenomenal 7’54″10 over 2 miles (about 3.2 kilometres), something like 4″ better than the previous 7’58″61 of the Kenyan Komen dating back to 1997. Even more sensational is the second record in one week for Faith Kipyegon: after the world record of 1500m achieved on 2 June in Florence, the Kenyan also flies to the 5000m in 14’05″20, retouching the 14’06 ”62 by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, second today. Finally here is the Ethiopian Girma’s masterpiece in the 3000 steeplechase: her solitary action is worth a stratospheric 7’52 ”11 which improves after almost twenty years on the 7’53” 63 of the Qatari Shaheen. See also French Open, live ticker: Significant defeat - Zverev's dream of the final burst

The other races — The blue 4×100 with Lorenzo Patta, Marco Ricci, Fausto Desalu and Filippo Tortu finished in 38”33, but was disqualified for changing out of the sector (the second). He wins France A in 38”22. Treble also from the British Keely Hodgkinson with 1’55”77 in the 800m, best world performance of the year and new national record. World lead 2023 also in the men’s 800m for the Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1’43″27) and in the 110hs for the American Grant Holloway (12″98/-0.5). Among the Azzurri, in addition to 71.21 in Sara Fantini’s hammer, Elena Vallortigara (1.79 in the top), Roberta Bruni (4.46 in the auction), Osama Zoghlami (8’31″88 in the hedges) and Daisy Osakue ( 59.14 in the disc).

June 9, 2023 (change June 9, 2023 | 23:44)

