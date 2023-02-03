Iranian director Jafar Panahi he was released from prison 48 hours after announcing a hunger strike in which he asked to be released on bail. He brings it back there Bbc in Farsi also publishing photos of the filmmaker outside prison. Panahi was sentenced to 6 years in prison in 2011 on charges of carrying out anti-government propaganda with his activities and was also banned from making films for 20 years and from leaving the country.