“Devil Came Down The Dance Floor” is the second preview of the second long duration of Jake Shears outside of Scissor Sisters. In this song she collaborates with Amber Martinwith whom Shears had previously worked on the band’s piece “Inevitable”, which was produced at the time by Pharrell Williams.

The song is another demonstration of Shears’ love for the disco music and the soulful housethat is to say, for the most hedonistic dance floors.

About this collaboration, which can already be heard on platforms and will be part of the album “Last Man Dancing”, Shears notes that “it was a pleasure to create and I’m very excited to share it,” says Jake. “Amber Martin is one of my best friends and favorite singers and it’s an honor to have her absolutely rocking this song.”

