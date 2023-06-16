Jake Shears, critica de su disco Last Man Dancing (2023)

The solo debut of Jake Shears It came at a difficult personal moment for him, after leaving him with his partner of several years, and, although it contained uptempo moments, it had a lot of space for ballads, half-time, reflection and a less partying and more everyday side. of the singer, serving more as a presentation album on the sidelines of the Scissor Sisters, than as a concept album itself. “Last Man Dancing” it is the opposite.

In a way, it seems like a sequel to “Night Work” (10) –and not just because “Radio Eyes” looks like a sequel “Invisible Light”–. “Jake Shears” –the album– dates from 2018, and since then the world has changed a lot, including a pandemic. Some changes have been radical and others perhaps were already there and have been accelerating. “Smaller clubs have filled up with straights or have disappeared, gay bars look like bars with a gay touch, mega-parties control everything… and I don’t like that, I miss the intimacy in nightlife (…I wish things weren’t so transitory.” commented the artist in statements to The Guardian, explaining that this has led him to make this album. “Musicals and bowling are fleeting, but a record exists forever, and if I miss all that nightlife, maybe the only way to replace it is to make it myself.”

You are seeing more similarities with “Night Work”, No? The third Scissor Sisters album, produced by a Stuart Price in a state of grace (in a few years he produced the best Scissor album, Kylie’s best album –“Aphrodite”– and, yes, one of Madonna’s best –“Confessions On A Dancefloor”–), gave himself up to the night party and hedonism, with an extra morbidity and darkness that, yes, in “Last Man Dancing” is not very present. But that it stays one step below is not bad news, just as it is not that “Radio Eyes” did not reach the level of “Invisible Light” (if it’s not the best pop song of 2010 it’s only because “Dancing On My Own” It’s from that year. “Radio Eyes” may be the most interesting thing Shears and the Scissors have put out since, and “Last Man Dancing” the best album they have released since then, including both their first solo and that one “Magic Hour” with which the band said goodbye. See also Twitter will ban posting links to rival platforms like Facebook and Instagram

The first half is full of very effective pop hits that combine italodisco, funk and touches of glam-rock, and similarities with classics like “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” de Sylvester (“Too Much Music”), with the highlight of the collaboration of Kylie Minogue (whose “ah-ha” seems like a self-wink to the version that the sisters made of “Comfortably Numb” the Pink Floyd) and “Voices”. The night begins and progresses, the fun and laughter continue, until the eponymous song arrives. Maybe “Last Man Dancing” –the song– is a trying-too-hard to mark an anthem between the evident heritage of ABBA, (another) self-reference of “I Don’t Feel Like Dancing” and even a final sax… but the fact is that it works. It’s the perfect ending to the night for some, or the perfect transition for those who haven’t had enough; here begins a second part of the album much more focused on the atmosphere, in which Shears’ previous statements make much more sense.

The second half of the album is a journey through time, and at the same time a timeless party on the dance floor, where time stands still through tracks created with Boys Noize (!) and Le Chev, who follow Vaughn Oliver. and Ryland Blackinton, who had usually been in charge of the first part. They will meet again “Radio Eyes”, but until then this is an absolute techno party (I swear there’s even a shout out to “Spiral” the Thin and “8 Ball”), sometimes instrumental, sometimes with the right lyrics and the beats taking control, sometimes directly with a song that screams (literally) “90s diva” as it is “Devil Came Down The Dancefloor” (new collaboration of Amber Martin after “Inevitable”) or with Big Freedia speaking-word about having a little something (“Doses”). See also Lebanon, France arms the repression of protests: many complaints, zero investigations

“Last Man Dancing” It’s a party, and its sequence is marvelous, starting from Putin pop to go down more and more floors of the disco and reach a cellar-ecstasy of house and techno that will close with Jane Fonda as a special guest (as was Ian McKellen in “Invisible Light”)and a “post” theme that a priori may be superfluous, but that makes perfect sense. “Diamonds Don’t Burn”, which Shears defines as “a cross between James Bond with ‘Batman Forever’ and the U2 of the early nineties”, is a kind of aftermath for the party, with a two-thousander sound that seems to be recovered by Lorde in “Solar Power” and even some sampled Iggy Pop statements. A bit of horror vacui, a bit of camp (although Shears doesn’t like the word) and, above all, as in the best Scissor Sisters, a bit of genius. Of course, Jake Shears can be glad to have achieved his goal with this record.