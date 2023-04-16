Jakov B. killed in Požega | Info

The young soldier Jakov was beaten by his childhood friend in Požega, and he died in the hospital as a result of the beating.

Jakov B. (21), a young soldier, is on the night from Friday to Saturday brutally beaten in the main square in Požega in Croatia, and today he died as a result of his injuries. The doctors of the Požega General Hospital fought for the young man’s life, but he died from his injuries around 9:20 this morning. violation. The police arrested a 20-year-old MK, who is from the same place as the young soldier, for the beating.

After announcing the death of 21-year-old Jakov B., the police announced that they had completed the criminal investigation against the 20-year-old Croatian citizen. suspected of having committed the criminal offense of grievous bodily harm resulting in death. On Saturday, April 15, 2023, around 2:15 a.m. in Požega, on the Holy Trinity Square in the parking lot, after a brief verbal argument, the suspect physically attacked the 21-year-old, hitting him several times in the head area.

As a result of the blows, The 21-year-old fell to the floor, and the suspect continued to hit him several more times and left the scene. The injured 21-year-old was transported to the General County Hospital in Požega, where he died of his injuries in the morning on Sunday, April 16. After the criminal investigation, the suspect was criminally reported to the competent state prosecutor and handed over to the custody supervisor, the Požega-Slavonia police announced.

The young soldier and the attacker were friends

The portal pozega.eu announced that they the two young men are friends and that they were together that night. Nothing is known about the motives yet. “They grew up together from a young age, just one year apart. They socialized, shared both the good and the bad. They were inseparable“, locals tell the portal in disbelief. MK Mladić even practiced football together.

Jakov B. was a member of the Croatian Army. The Ministry of Defense announced that he found unconscious in the parking lot of Trg Svetog Trojstva on the night of April 15, 2023, around 2:25 a.m. They also stated that he is a member of the HV was off duty during the event.

The attacker pretended to be just a passerby

As reported by Dnevnik Nova TV, the brutal attack was recorded by surveillance cameras. According to them, it was a brutal beating, that is multiple and strong kicks to the head of the young soldier, who at one point lost consciousness. After that, the attacker moves away from that place, and the soldier remains lying down. Nova TV also learns that the police are not far from the scene of the attack found the 20-year-old suspect, who pretended not to know what had happened and wanted to help them.

The soldier came to the hospital in Požega in a very serious condition and resuscitation had to be performed there. It was about injuries to the head, internal bleeding, but also injuries to other parts of the body that make such difficult treatment even more difficult.. The soldier’s parents, who normally live in Germany, are on their way to Požega. The police are still conducting a criminal investigation and all the circumstances of the incident are being determined.

