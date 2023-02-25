Jakov Blagaić scored the deciding goal against his former club.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

In the first Premier League game in 2023, Borča’s players only reached the triumph in the 94th minute, when the former offensive player of the team from Pecara shook the net and led his team to a very important victory in the fight for a place on the European stage.

With the goal of Jakov Blagaić in the 94th minute, Borac triumphed over Široki Brijeg:pic.twitter.com/J1sgtx3Mps — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)February 24, 2023

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy, we were playing against a direct competitor for the top of the table. However, I think that today we showed what we can do, that we are on the right track. We raised our heads after what happened, we created a lot of chances. It didn’t reward us at the beginning, thank God it did at the end. As for the goal, I am happy for everyone – the team, the fans who supported usBlagaić pointed out after the match.



See also Israel, Netanyahu in storm over proposal by far-right allies to cancel laws banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination

In the next round, next weekend, the players Vinko Marinović will compete against Velež at the “Rođeni” stadium in Vrapčići.

