Home World Jakov Blagaić after the match fighter Široki Brijeg | Sport
World

Jakov Blagaić after the match fighter Široki Brijeg | Sport

by admin
Jakov Blagaić after the match fighter Široki Brijeg | Sport

Jakov Blagaić scored the deciding goal against his former club.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

In the first Premier League game in 2023, Borča’s players only reached the triumph in the 94th minute, when the former offensive player of the team from Pecara shook the net and led his team to a very important victory in the fight for a place on the European stage.

We knew it wouldn’t be easy, we were playing against a direct competitor for the top of the table. However, I think that today we showed what we can do, that we are on the right track. We raised our heads after what happened, we created a lot of chances. It didn’t reward us at the beginning, thank God it did at the end. As for the goal, I am happy for everyone – the team, the fans who supported usBlagaić pointed out after the match.

In the next round, next weekend, the players Vinko Marinović will compete against Velež at the “Rođeni” stadium in Vrapčići.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

A girl obsessed with serial killers killed her...

Russia, a year of sanctions (bypassed): from dentists...

Ukraine, China offers itself as mediator and presents...

Paolo Fox’s horoscope – Your Facts 02/24/2023 –...

Why did North Korea launch 4 missiles at...

Ortigia challenges Brescia in the semi-final of the...

The UN condemns Putin, eyes focused on China...

Daily horoscope for February 25, 2023 | Magazine...

Police on questioning of journalist Nikola Morača |...

The 12 points of the Chinese peace plan:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy