Jakov Milatović is the new president of Montenegro.

Source: ATA/Images/Amir Hamzagic

According to the first preliminary results, Jakov Milatović is the new president of Montenegro. He won the victory after the second round of presidential elections that took place on Sunday.

Milatović graduated from elementary school and high school in Podgorica, and was born in 1986. which means that he became the president of Montenegro at only 36 years old. He studied at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Montenegro and completed his basic studies with with an average grade of 10. He was a student of the generation.

He completed his master’s studies in the field of economics at the University of Oxford as a scholarship holder of the British government. He attended Illinois State University as a US Government Scholar. He also stayed at the University of Vienna as a scholar of the Austrian government. As a scholarship holder of the European Commission, he stayed at the University of Rome.

He started his career at NLB Bank in Podgorica as part of the risk management team. After that, he worked at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, and then at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In 2018, he was promoted to Chief Economist. He was tasked with covering the countries of the European Union, including Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia from the office in Bucharest.

He gained other experiences and training within the framework of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the London School of Economics, the University of Peking, the Leadership Academy of Stanford University, and others. He was the Minister of Economic Development in the Government of Zdravko Krivokapić.

Jakov Milatović is married to Milena and has three children – daughters Sara and Ana and son David. He is Montenegrin by nationality, and Orthodox by religion.

(WORLD)

.