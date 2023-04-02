Home World Jakov Milatović biography | Info
World

Jakov Milatović biography | Info

by admin
Jakov Milatović biography | Info

Jakov Milatović is the new president of Montenegro.

Source: ATA/Images/Amir Hamzagic

According to the first preliminary results, Jakov Milatović is the new president of Montenegro. He won the victory after the second round of presidential elections that took place on Sunday.

Milatović graduated from elementary school and high school in Podgorica, and was born in 1986. which means that he became the president of Montenegro at only 36 years old. He studied at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Montenegro and completed his basic studies with with an average grade of 10. He was a student of the generation.

He completed his master’s studies in the field of economics at the University of Oxford as a scholarship holder of the British government. He attended Illinois State University as a US Government Scholar. He also stayed at the University of Vienna as a scholar of the Austrian government. As a scholarship holder of the European Commission, he stayed at the University of Rome.

He started his career at NLB Bank in Podgorica as part of the risk management team. After that, he worked at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, and then at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In 2018, he was promoted to Chief Economist. He was tasked with covering the countries of the European Union, including Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia from the office in Bucharest.

He gained other experiences and training within the framework of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the London School of Economics, the University of Peking, the Leadership Academy of Stanford University, and others. He was the Minister of Economic Development in the Government of Zdravko Krivokapić.

See also  A trailer dedicated to the story of Redfall

Jakov Milatović is married to Milena and has three children – daughters Sara and Ana and son David. He is Montenegrin by nationality, and Orthodox by religion.

(WORLD)

.

You may also like

Roma-Sampdoria, Mourinho defends Stankovic after the chants: “gypsy”

Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II...

Celebration of supporters of Jakov Milatović | Info

Elections in Finland, head to head between Marin’s...

“Not a common fan base, we need you”...

Israel Government National Guard ultras right

Bologna-Udinese / The photo gallery: the whole match...

Pamela Anderson in South Wind | Fun

rain expected in the morning

The UK joins CPTPP and signs the largest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy