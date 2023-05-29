JAKUP BERIŠ ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY: Here’s how buildings consume less energy | Info

Improving the energy efficiency of buildings not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions, but also protects the environment, saves money, and enables the creation of new jobs.

Buildings are the biggest consumers of energy, but they can also contribute the most to reducing the demand for it. In Serbia, as much as 38 percent of total energy consumption goes to buildings, which means that they consume more than industry, transport and sectors such as agriculture. Most of the energy consumed in buildings is used for heating, electricity, water and sewage – says Jakup Beriš, permanent representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Serbia, in an interview for Kurir, answering the question why it is said that buildings can become the foundation for an energy-efficient future, and adds:

Improving the energy efficiency of buildings not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions, but also protects the environment, saves money, and enables the creation of new jobs. By increasing energy efficiency, the costs of manufacturing products and providing services can be reduced, both in the private and public sectors, thereby increasing profitability for companies and reducing costs for the state.

Most of the buildings in Serbia were built during the seventies and eighties, with reinforced concrete construction, brick walls without any thermal insulation, wooden or metal windows and doors, and have dilapidated heating and other installations. This only means that in Serbia there is a great potential to improve energy efficiency in buildings.

In 2018, UNDP and the Ministry of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia conducted research on the possibilities for saving energy in public buildings of the central government. Research has shown that renovating 28 Government buildings would save over 58,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over a 10-year period and reduce primary energy consumption by as much as 259.8 million kilowatt-hours. That is seven times more than the amount of energy consumed annually by public buildings and the lighting system in Novi Sad.

We expect significant savings

The program includes the renovation of 27 central government buildings

Minister Ðedović recently announced that UNDP is already working with the Ministry of Mining and Energy to improve energy efficiency in buildings. What results have you achieved so far?

That program includes the renovation of up to 27 central government buildings in Belgrade, the total area of ​​which is 208,000 m2. Half of these buildings belong to the protected cultural heritage. The expected results of the program are a reduction of primary energy consumption of at least 30 percent, savings in operating costs for energy of 29 percent, a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions of 20 percent and improvement of working conditions in these buildings.

The initial phase of the project involves geological research, feasibility studies and the preparation of technical documentation. Geological research at the locations of the SIV 3 building and the Palace of Serbia showed that there is a potential for geothermal energy to be used for heating and cooling these buildings. Based on these findings, UNDP announced a tender for geological research at the location of the new Belgrade Philharmonic building in Usce, in order to determine whether geothermal energy can be used for heating and cooling this building as well.

What should be the first step in improving the energy efficiency of buildings in Serbia?

Effective energy management is based on monitoring, analysis and reporting on energy consumption. Therefore, it is necessary to collect quality data on energy consumption in buildings, because based on them we can adopt appropriate measures that will lead to energy and money savings. In order to help decision-makers in Serbia to obtain such data, UNDP has been supporting the introduction of energy management systems and information systems for energy management in local governments since 2016.

This system provides the data needed to determine energy priorities and make decisions about where public funds should be invested in order to increase energy efficiency.

More than 10,600 buildings, 790,000 bills for energy, fuel and water, 15,100 substations and 1,089,000 bills for energy used for public lighting have been entered into the database of this information system for energy management. This provides decision makers with valuable information on energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. Based on this initiative, more than a hundred public buildings were renovated.

How can the buildings we live and work in become more energy efficient? Does it necessarily require large investments?

Some measures really require investments, but in the long run, they save both energy and money, because electricity and heating bills are reduced. These measures include, for example, renovation of buildings, improvement of thermal insulation, installation of energy-efficient windows, doors and boilers for heating water, as well as thermostats on radiators, which control the temperature and prevent overheating, thereby saving energy.

There are also measures that help us reduce our electricity bills without additional investments, but they require us to change some daily habits. These measures include turning off the lights, reducing the heating, taking shorter showers and closing windows while the heating or cooling devices are on.

Is there any model that could be applied in Serbia in order to provide financial resources for the introduction of energy efficiency measures in buildings?

Renovation of buildings in Serbia and elsewhere can be done by the private sector, using the so-called ESCO model. The European Union recognized this model as a good way to involve private capital in improving the energy efficiency of buildings and as an opportunity to create new, “green” jobs.

Simply put, the ESCO model represents a partnership between an ESCO company and a client, which can be a private or public company. The ESCO company invests in the renovation of the building belonging to the client in order to reduce energy consumption and costs, and profits are achieved through the energy savings thus achieved, which can amount to over 50 percent. The client pays the ESCO company the difference in the energy bill during the agreed period, and when the contract expires, the client can enjoy the net financial savings resulting from the upgraded infrastructure.

In order for this model to succeed in Serbia, incentives should be provided for the private sector to participate in the renovation of privately and publicly owned buildings. This implies predictability of the market, financial incentives, guarantees and the creation of reliable studies.

UNDP will help the owners of public and private buildings to prepare quality studies, which will be offered to the private sector to finance the renovation of public buildings. We hope that, starting next year, we will have many such public-private partnerships.

What do you expect to be the main contribution of the regional symposium “Energy efficiency of buildings in the Balkans+ region”?

The goal of the symposium is to accelerate the introduction of energy efficiency measures in buildings in Serbia and the countries of the Western Balkans, in order to reduce energy supply costs, mitigate climate change and protect the environment and the health of citizens. Representatives of governments, financial institutions, international organizations, the private sector and the academic community will gather to discuss public policies and exchange examples from practice, with the aim of responding to common challenges and achieving near-zero energy consumption in public and residential buildings in the region. Another goal of the symposium is the establishment of a regional network for energy efficiency, as well as the presentation of a road map that will guide countries in their transition to buildings with almost zero energy consumption.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), with the support of the governments of Germany, Slovakia and Japan as part of the UNDP Climate Promise initiative, is organizing the regional expert symposium “Energy efficiency of buildings in the Balkan region+” on May 30 and 31, 2023. The symposium will bring together representatives of governments in the region, financial institutions, international organizations, the private sector and the academic community. The goal of this event is to help Serbia and the Western Balkan region, as well as neighboring countries, such as Moldova, to accelerate the implementation of measures to increase energy efficiency in buildings, which contribute to reducing energy supply costs, mitigating climate change and protecting the environment and citizens’ health.