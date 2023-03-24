Listen to the audio version of the article

Japan Airlines Co. will buy 21 737 Max airplanes from Boeing Co., finalizing a long-awaited deal as the country’s inbound tourism recovers from a pandemic crisis after entry rules were eased late last year.

The single-aisle jets will be delivered and will fly from 2026, the Japanese carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

Jal was looking for newer models with better fuel efficiency to replace its aging fleet of short-haul 737s. Airbus SE’s A320neo was initially considered a frontrunner, but reports earlier this month suggested JAL was leaning towards a deal with Boeing instead.

Japan’s pandemic restrictions on inbound tourism have been tougher than most in Asia, but travel has started to pick up after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida eased border controls late last year.

The International Civil Aviation Organization has forecast that global air passenger demand will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of March and continue to exceed 2019 figures by 3% by the end of the year.