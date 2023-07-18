Jalisco Park in Havana to Reopen After Years of Neglect, Now Managed by Private Company

Title: Jalisco Park in Havana’s Vedado Neighborhood Set to Reopen After Years of Neglect

The long-abandoned Jalisco Park amusement park, situated in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood, has been rescued and restored by the private company, Cooperativa No Agropecuaria (CNA) Peking. The park is now set to reopen its doors to the public on July 26, according to a report by Tribuna de La Habana.

The revitalized Jalisco Park, located in the Plaza de la Revolución municipality, now boasts a collection of twenty children’s and electronic playground equipment. These additions are intended to provide entertainment for “children and adolescents,” as confirmed by Alexander Manent Espinosa, the administrator of the company responsible for leasing and managing the premises.

Operating hours for the park will be from 9:00 am until dusk, although the exact closing time was not specified. Admission to the park will cost 50 pesos per person, regardless of age, ensuring that adults and minors will pay the same fee. Tickets for the various children’s entertainment devices will be available for purchase at the entrance ticket office, with most prices set at 30 pesos. However, certain attractions such as El Toro, the Surfboard, and the Eurobungee will require a 50-peso fee each, although administrators assure there will be no time or equipment restrictions.

On weekends, visitors can look forward to performances by “La Colmenita,” a popular children’s theater group. Additionally, it is expected that Elpidio Valdés characters will make appearances, bringing joy to young attendees.

Food and beverage options at Jalisco Park will involve an ice cream parlor and cafeteria situated in the premises’ backyard. The menu will feature sandwiches, croquettes, fried chicken, pizza, and spaghetti. Managed by the private company, prices for these items may be slightly higher than usual. Furthermore, popcorn, cotton candy, and canned soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

The administrator of Jalisco Park has emphasized that the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, as well as cigarettes, is strictly prohibited within the premises. Each attraction will have trained personnel to ensure the safety of both children and the equipment. Mesh installations are also planned to provide sun protection for children; however, this may not be fully complete by the park’s inauguration on July 26.

While the new pricing structure has been largely well-received, one Havana resident expressed concerns about the affordability, stating, “With those prices, a child can enjoy it. For those of us who barely make enough to feed our families, we have to tell our children to choose just one ride.”

With the opening of Jalisco Park, locals and tourists alike can anticipate a renewed source of entertainment and fun for everyone in the heart of Havana’s Vedado neighborhood.

