Jamaica’s broadcasting regulator has banned content that “glorifies illegal activities” —that is, content that promotes violence, drug use, scams and weapons. The government has declared the ban, which affects both national TV and radio, with the aim of reducing all that material that “could give the wrong impression that crime is an accepted trait within Jamaican society and culture.”

Some Jamaican artists have criticized the measure, arguing that it will not stop the crime anyway. Indeed, it will cut out even more the populations already severely affected by the increase in armed violence. According to the Jamaican music producer and Grammy-winning singer, Stephen McGregor, music is rather a reflection of life, “born of what is really going on in Jamaica”. But, as it does not fit the government’s “moral” codes, they “try to hinder it.”

No one from the younger generation voluntarily listens to the radio in 2022. So imo the move is more of a “look we’re doing something” more than actually trying to do something. & as far as I can remember music has always been the “reason” for everything in jamaica — Di Genius (@DiGenius1) October 11, 2022

Jamaica had already enforced such bans in the past, including one in 2009. McGregor himself said that throughout his career his music was banned from his country for referring to sex and weapons. Criticisms also came from other artists, such as the manager and music producer Romeich, who in a post on Instagram made it known that the new directive prevents “creatives from singing about what they see around them or telling about the environments in which they grew up”. The measure comes at a time when authorities are facing a high level of violence and crime. According to the research center Insight Crimein fact, in 2021 alone, Jamaica recorded the highest murder rate in Latin America and the Caribbean. In a last ditch effort to save music and video with languages ​​that praise forms of “illegal or criminal activity,” the Jamaica Broadcasting Commission said such content on public broadcasts “normalizes crime among vulnerable young people.”

Broadcasters will now have to select content by censoring content that refers to undeclared work, criminal activities or an overly lavish lifestyle, as well as individual expressions such as “jungle justice”, “accounts abroad”, “client”. The provision does not specify what consequences the networks that violate the directive will encounter.