James Blake, crítica de Playing Robots Into Heaven (2023)

The British James Blake He presented his sixth studio album to us at the beginning of summer with the help of “Big Hammer” and that infamous quartet of reckless criminals who live life on the edge while wreaking havoc behind the wheel. A track completely removed from what the artist had been doing to date and that set off all the alarms about the possible quality of his new proposal. Now what “Playing Robots Into Heaven” (Republic/Polydor, 23) has already been formally and completely published, we can rest easy in acknowledging Blake’s virtue in this script twist, as unforeseen as it was exquisite, and which could easily have ended up saving his career.

In the year in which his album “Overgrown” (Polydor, 13) turns no less than ten years old, and shortly after the publication of a totally dispensable “Friends That Break Your Heart” (Republic/Polydor, 21), Blake redeems himself by pressing the accelerator of his particular Delorean, traveling to a remote and rooted past from which to bring back the honeys of that primordial post-dubstep sound from the beginning of the last decade that was such a good place occupies the podium for his first compositions. These are the years of his first EPs, those signed to the independent labels Hessle Audio or R & S Records and which are now so rare to find. A prelude to what would later end up translating into that melodic and sentimental pop that would make up the singer’s touch of distinction, and that now ends up going through a blender of glitches, samples, cuts, and deconstructed sections that reinforce the experimental side more than ever. of the Londoner.

Many things have changed compared to its previous “Friends That Break Your Heart”; To begin with, the ominous and languid fate of his enthralled verbiage is now replaced by a brilliant and versatile production of club music that shines with its own light in each cut, with more treated voices and more reduced lyrics, in favor of creating around to the album a shower of bases that drink from the most minimal electronics (“Asking To Break”) and the most untamed dancehall (“Big Hammer”), passing through the most torrid techno (“Fall Back”).

Although it is not explicitly what it has come for James Blake, this one also does not completely dispense with signing catchy and chantable songs, as is the case of the outstanding “Loading”. But these more vocal and lyrical proposals will almost end up fading into the background as soon as his voice blurs and twists until it becomes a crazy, discontinuous rhythmic line (“I Want You To Know”) or evolves between crowded and syncopated cadences that lift the ban on burning shoes on that improvised dance floor at the stroke of euphoria and machine (“Tell Me”). The drop in revolutions of the LP, reserved for its last section, reminds us how skilled the Brit can also be when it comes to creating relaxing and mesmerizing instrumentations (as he showed us with his narcotic “Wind Down”), occurring between grateful and sophisticated ambient cuts that only underline the sound versatility of the album (“Playing Robots Into Heaven”).

As if it were a common meeting between all its versions, “Playing Robots Into Heaven” It breaks with the monotonous course that James Blake’s career had entered in recent years, and offers us a singular chapter that will lift our feet off the ground at the same time as referring to his best artistic stretches. An unexpected approach to his most DJ vein, which is born between sketches of spontaneous DJ sets and breaks between tours, with a naïve attitude as a backdrop that makes everything even more special.