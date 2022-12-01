LONDON – There is a very special civilian volunteer in Ukraine. James Hewitt, 64 years old, former army major and above all Lady Diana’s former lover from 1986 to 1991, has been traveling around the country at war for weeks. Objective: to assist, help and save displaced people and those who have lost everything due to the aggression of Russia from Vladimir Putin.
See also CCP Strictly Controls Social Media and Bans Comments on Xi Jinping’s Remarks on Xi Jinping Discussions | Ukraine Crisis | CCP Strictly Controls Public Opinion | Xi Jinping