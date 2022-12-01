Home World James Hewitt, Lady Diana’s ex-lover and civilian volunteer in Ukraine
James Hewitt, Lady Diana’s ex-lover and civilian volunteer in Ukraine

LONDON – There is a very special civilian volunteer in Ukraine. James Hewitt, 64 years old, former army major and above all Lady Diana’s former lover from 1986 to 1991, has been traveling around the country at war for weeks. Objective: to assist, help and save displaced people and those who have lost everything due to the aggression of Russia from Vladimir Putin.

