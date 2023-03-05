The British James Holden presents his next album in Spain “Imagine This Is A Hight Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities”, to be published under his own imprint Border Community he March 31st. The performances will take place in Barcelona (Razzmatazz) he May 22nd and in Madrid (Cool) he 23 of the same month.

Holden releases his new album after six years of only collaborations. The artist participated in projects such as “Three Lives Takes” of Houssam Guinia in 2018 or “Long Weekend” of Waclaw Zimpel in 2020. With his first solo work since 2017, the British producer has stated that he wants to show “rave music for a parallel universe” and that for its composition “I used John Stezaker’s collages, in which things collided with each other, feeling as if you opened a window into them. I thought a lot about musical approaches in that sense”. Tickets for both cities are already available. You can access the tickets for Barcelona here and for Madrid in this other link.

Although he does not like to look to the past and prefers to look for other ways of creating, in “Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities” we find references to his era “The Inheritors” and his time of international DJ. “I wanted this to be my most open record, not cynical, naive, unprepared, the record that my teenage self wanted to make”Holden comments. An adolescent self of which he has remembered the way in which “I was picking up the faint signals of the pirate FM stations from the nearest town, dreaming of what raves would be like when I could finally escape and become a new age traveler,” Explain.

James Holden began his career in 2006 with his debut LP “The Idiots Are Winning” and, since then, he has known how to maintain the expectations of the public. His compositions drink from the rhythmic rigor of groups like Boards Of Canada and the psychedelia of Cluster y Popul Vuh. In addition, the producer has experimented with various genres: in 2016 he collaborated on the soundtrack from the documentary “A Cambodian Spring” and in 2017 he approached traditional jazz groups such as Don Cherryy Pharoah Sanders in search of new compositional forms.