Home » James Nanelli and Partizan extended the contract | Sports
World

James Nanelli and Partizan extended the contract | Sports

by admin
James Nanelli and Partizan extended the contract | Sports

James Nanelli will play for Partizan for at least one more season!

Source: MN PRESS

American James Nunelli signed a new contract with Partizan!

An important member of the championship team of Željko Obradović will wear black and white in the 2023/24 season as well, thus continuing the series of signatures of deserving natives in Humska, headed by the leading tandem Kevin Panter – Zek Ledej.

Along with the American trio, it is certain that Aleksa Avramović, who has also extended his contract, will wear Partizan’s jersey next season.

The fans are also expecting the biggest bombshell of the transfer window – the arrival of Nikola Mirotic – to ring out every day.

See also  Macau Police Detected Illegal Gambling Case, Zhou Mou and 11 others were transferred to the Procuratorate | Macau | Procuratorate_Sina News

You may also like

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Long Island serial killer arrested after 13 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy