James Nanelli and Partizan extended the contract | Sports

James Nanelli will play for Partizan for at least one more season!

Source: MN PRESS

American James Nunelli signed a new contract with Partizan!

An important member of the championship team of Željko Obradović will wear black and white in the 2023/24 season as well, thus continuing the series of signatures of deserving natives in Humska, headed by the leading tandem Kevin Panter – Zek Ledej.

Along with the American trio, it is certain that Aleksa Avramović, who has also extended his contract, will wear Partizan’s jersey next season.

The fans are also expecting the biggest bombshell of the transfer window – the arrival of Nikola Mirotic – to ring out every day.

