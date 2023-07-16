Home » James Nanelli extended his contract with Partizan until 2024 | Sports
James Nanelli will play for Partizan for at least one more season!

Source: MN Press

American James Nunnelly he signed a new contract with Partizan! An important member of Željko Obradović’s championship team will wear black and white in the 2023/24 season as well, thus continuing the series of signatures of deserving natives of Humska, led by Leading tandem Kevin Panter – Zek Ledej. Along with the American trio, it is certain that Aleksa Avramović, who has also extended his contract, will wear Partizan’s jersey next season, and the fans expect the biggest bombshell of the transition period – the arrival of Nikola Mirotic – to ring out every day.

“The wing basketball player from California will wear the black and white jersey with the number ’21’ in the 2023/24 season as well. James Nunelli will remain in Partizan! the colors of Partizan in domestic, regional and European frameworks,” the club announced.

Naneli came to Partizan last year as a Euroleague champion with Fenerbahce and confirmed that reputation. At the age of 34, he will once again be one of the most important players of Željko Obradović, with whom he worked with great success in Turkey, and judging by the latest news from the market, in the upcoming season their goal could again be the same as in Istanbul – an attack on title of champion of Europe!

Nanelli started his European career more than 10 years ago in the Kavala jersey, then he tried to reach the NBA League through the development team of the Detroit Pistons, he reached the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia, but in 2014 he came to the Old Continent again and played for Estudiantes. Then he was a member of Maccabi Ashdod, Scandone, Fenerbahçe, he went to America again and played for Minnesota and Houston, so in 2019 he arrived at Armani, traveled to China and to Shanghai Sharks, after which he was again a member of Fenerbahçe. After that, he arrived home once again and put on the jersey of the New Orleans Pelicans, so he arrived in Maccabi in 2021 and a year later in Belgrade, where he quickly became one of the fans’ favorites.

00:43 Naneli STATEMENT Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

