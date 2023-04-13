Jamie Foxx, the Hollywood superstar, was rushed to hospital due to a “medical complication” that happened two days ago on the set of the latest production in which the 55-year-old actor will appear.

“We want to inform you that my father, Jamie Foxx, suffered a medical complication yesterday. Fortunately, thanks to quick actions and special care, he is already recovering. We know how loved he is and thank you for your prayers. The family asks you to respect his privacy during this difficult time,” his daughter Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram account.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is in the city of Atlanta filming the action comedy “Back in Action”, a Netflix production that marks the return of actress Cameron Diaz in front of the cameras, after a ten-year hiatus.

Most of the filming took place in Great Britain and the production team moved to the USA only last month, for their last part, writes Variety magazine, which also states that the film has already been completed and entered the post-production phase.

Photo source: billboard