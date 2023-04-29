Jamie Foxx in the hospital | Fun

American actor Jamie Foxx has been in the hospital for some time, and his health is getting worse.

Izvor: epa/efe/Warren Toda

As reported by the media, according to the statement of a source close to the actor, Fox recently had to be revived during his stay in the hospital, and the doctors said that he should be happy to be alive at all.

“Jamie suffered a serious medical ‘episode’ and needed emergency care. He was unwell for days and had to be resuscitated and is lucky to be alive. He is very lucky to be receiving treatment. Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say that it can cause clots in the brain leading to stroke”the source explained.

It was revealed that the stress he felt during the days before the incident directly affected his health problem. Given how complicated the production of his Netflix film had become in the UK, Fox eventually succumbed to this pressure and his brain just couldn’t take it anymore.

We remind you that Jamie Foxx is currently working on the film “Back in action”, and in addition to producing this film, he also stars in it. The media previously reported that he had several incidents on the set due to which he came into conflict with actress Cameron Diaz, after which his health allegedly worsened.

(WORLD)