Jan Oblak and Olga Danilović at Roland Garros | Sports

The famous soccer player and partner of the Serbian tennis player was with her again in the capital of France.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Atletico Madrid football player, Slovenian Jan Oblak, cheered on Serbian tennis player Olga Danilović live at Roland Garros on Saturday, with whom he is in an emotional relationship that is no longer a secret. The goalkeeper of the Spanish giants and one of the best goalkeepers in Europe watched live the match between Danilović and Moroccan Ons Žabur.

He celebrated her good moves, and at the “Susan Lenglen” stadium it was seen that Olga often turns towards him and looks in that direction both after good moves and after mistakes. In this way, she also got the necessary energy in the match against the seventh seed of the tournament. After all, the Serbian woman herself confirmed at media conferences that the two are in a relationship.

“I was just waiting for you to ask that. Let me say that it’s nice when you are happy and fulfilled in your private life as well,” Olga Danilović said with a smile in Paris. And it really seems that right now it’s all too dark for her to achieve big wins – just keep it up!

(WORLD)