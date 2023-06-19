Jan Veseli and Nikola Mirotić celebrated with three fingers | Sport

After one basket, Jan Veseli and Nikola Mirotić celebrated by raising three fingers.

Barcelona is within reach of the title in Spain, leads with 2:0 in the series against Real Madrid and is one more step away from success. Nikola Mirotić (25, 5sk) and Jan Veseli (18) were the most responsible for that, and after a Czech player’s basket, an interesting situation was seen. Veseli immediately raised three fingers, and then in a specific way, with three fingers together, he celebrated the goal with Mirotic. The cameras also recorded it immediately. Let us remind you that Veseli spent three seasons in Partizan and his wife Natalija is Serbian, while Mirotic was born in Podgorica and never hid his devotion to religion and church.

The second match saw a spectacle, Laprovitola hit both penalties with six seconds left to take the lead (86:85), so the visiting team had the last attack. Ljulj took the ball, tried to finish it himself, Satoranski and Mirotić immediately doubled him and made sure that the ball didn’t even reach the hoop. The match was marked by Gershon Jabusele and Rudi Fernandez, who caused a scandal with the referees.

By the way, this will be the last season in the jersey of the Spanish club for Mirotic. There was a disagreement between him and the club management. He himself admitted that he wanted to stay, the people at the club did not think so, so apparently he will continue his career in Italian Armani. Because of all that, fans sent him messages of support and there were a lot of banners addressed to him.

