Jan Veseli definitely stays in Barcelona | Sports

The great basketball player Jan Veseli will not be joining Partizan in the summer, says his agent.

Partizan started first, then Panathinaikos, but no club this summer he will not be able to get Jan Vesely! The “Flying Czech” will remain in Barcelona next season as well, his agent Miško Ražnatović confirmed in a post on social networks, and before that it could have been hinted at because of the three-year contract the center has with Barcelona.

Nevertheless, there was interest – Partizan hoped that Jan would be able to wear the jersey in which he had already played for three seasons at the beginning of his career. The Czech basketball player established himself in Belgrade and became one of the best players in Europe, before making an impressive career. On the other side, Panathinaikos prepared five million – one to Barcelona and four to the player for a two-year contract, but there is nothing from that either.



Partizans, you hope in vain – Miško put an end to the rumours: Jan Veseli will not be black and white again!

“Jan Veseli will play for Barcelona next season, as agreed in the contract signed last year“, Miško Ražnatović, the most influential agent in European basketball, wrote on his Twitter profile. This put an end to the interest that Partizan and Panathinaikos showed in the Czech in the previous days.

Jan Vesely will play for FC Barcelona next season, according to the agreement signed last summer!#BeoBasket — Misko4Raznatovic (@MiskoRaznatovic)July 19, 2023

