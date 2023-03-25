Jana Todorović sang at a private celebration, and a video of her holding a bunch of bills in her hands went viral.

Singer Jana Todorović is one of the richest people on the pop scene, and the local media has been buzzing for days about her father-in-law, who even gave her a castle.

Surrounded by successful family members, Jana is very hard-working and also earns a lot of money, as evidenced by the fact that she is one of the most engaged singers at private parties. Footage from numerous celebrations is often a topic on social networks, especially when it comes to the furious tip he gets every time.

And this time, Jana was nicely decorated with banknotes! A new clip from Jana’s performance has surfaced on Tiktok, and the singer could barely keep the money in her hands. She had various “colors” of evric, while the comments below the post were endless.

“Jana, queen!”, “Jana skinned them”, “Goddess”, “If someone insults…”, “The woman breaks”, are just some of them.

Watch the clip:

